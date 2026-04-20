Dutch Quarter project promises better sanitation, drainage, roads | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI) Patrice Gumbs, along with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), recently met with a representative of the Dutch Quarter Community Council to give an update on the sanitation project planned for the area.

The meeting was held to keep the community informed and involved as the project moves forward. According to VROMI and UNOPS, this is the first in a series of efforts to make sure residents remain engaged throughout the life of the project.

The sanitation project will bring major infrastructure improvements to Dutch Quarter. It includes the installation of a sewage collection network, a stormwater drainage system, household sewage connections, and road repairs in areas affected by the work. The project is being led by the Ministry of VROMI, funded by the European Union with an investment of €5.6 million, and carried out by UNOPS.

About 500 households are expected to benefit directly from the project. The goal is to improve public health, protect the environment, and raise the overall quality of life for residents in the area.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the project’s scope, goals, and timeline. They also spoke about the best ways to communicate with the wider Dutch Quarter community, while taking into account lessons learned from previous sanitation efforts in the area.

VROMI and UNOPS said community input is important to making sure the infrastructure truly meets the needs of residents and delivers long-term benefits.

As part of the broader public engagement process, UNOPS will host a procurement information session on April 21 at 10:00 a.m. The webinar is aimed at construction companies in St. Maarten with sanitation experience, as well as engineering and consulting firms that specialize in supervising similar island-based infrastructure projects.

The session will explain the project in more detail, including its scope, requirements, and timelines. It will also provide guidance on how to use UNOPS procurement platforms, along with information on compliance standards and how bids will be evaluated. Interested companies can register by contactingsint.maarten@unops.org.

Dutch Quarter is a densely populated area in the Upper Princess Quarter region and borders the French side. It is a major connection point for surrounding communities including Madam Estate, Middle Region, Belvedere, and Belle Plaine. The area also plays an important role in managing stormwater runoff from higher ground into lower-lying sections such as Middle Region and parts of Defiance.

According to the release, the existing water and sanitation infrastructure in Dutch Quarter has reached the end of its lifespan, making replacement necessary. The project, made possible through an agreement signed by Government in November 2025, is expected to finally deliver long-awaited sewage connections for the community.

Minister Gumbs is encouraging contractors to participate in the project, which Government sees as critical to improving basic infrastructure and services in Dutch Quarter.

The project also supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, especially those related to clean water and sanitation and sustainable communities. Government said the initiative reflects its commitment to strengthening public services, protecting communities, and supporting long-term development across St. Maarten.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/dutch-quarter-project-promises-better-sanitation-drainage-roads