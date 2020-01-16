Dutch Quarter shooting suspect to remain in pre-trial detention | THE DAILY HERALD

The scene of the murder in Dutch Quarter on Saturday morning, October 12, 2019. (File photo)

PHILIPSBURG–The quiet of the night was shattered as shots rang out in Dutch Quarter on October 12, 2019, when a man identified as Carnicio Warno was gunned down by an unknown assailant. The man the Prosecutor’s Office is holding for the killer was led before a judge in the Court of First Instance on Wednesday for a so-called pro-forma hearing.

Arriving on the scene of the crime, police investigators found Warno bleeding from gunshot wounds and not showing any signs of life. He was apparently shot at close range and was declared dead at the scene.



Wednesday’s hearing, during which suspect R.I.L.V. (28) was charged with murder/manslaughter and illegal firearm possession, was suspended until March 11. On that day a so-called procedural hearing will take place, during which the hearing of possible witnesses will be discussed.



The Prosecutor said during yesterday’s hearing that the results of investigations by the Netherlands Forensic Institute (NFI) are still forthcoming.



She also said that detectives want to question the suspect one more time, once the case file has been completed. Thus far, he has declined to give a statement.



According to attorney-at-law Geert Hatzmann, NFI findings will exonerate his client, as the firearm found with his client did not match with the cartridge cases found at the crime scene.



Hatzmann pleaded with the Court to lift or suspend his client’s pre-trial detention of more than three months. The prosecutor opposed the idea and stated that the suspect could have dumped his weapon anywhere. She also pointed out that two eyewitnesses had pointed to V. as the gunman.

The judge did not grant Hatzmann’s request, which means that the suspect will remain behind bars until the March 11 hearing.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.facebook.com/heraldsxm/photos/a.1251060041587810/3384630441564082/?type=3&theater