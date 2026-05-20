Dutch Red Cross points to Irma’s damage in St. Maarten as warning that climate action cannot wait | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Dutch Red Cross is warning that the Caribbean part of the Kingdom is already facing the consequences of climate change, pointing to the devastation caused by Hurricane Irma in St. Maarten as a stark reminder that stronger action, better preparation and greater attention from the Netherlands can no longer wait.

In an article published on May 20, 2026, titled “Het water stijgt: aandacht voor de Cariben kan niet langer wachten” or “The water is rising: attention for the Caribbean can no longer wait,” the Red Cross stated that while European Netherlands fears “wet feet,” the Caribbean part of the Kingdom is already standing “up to its ankles in the water.” The organization said climate change is not a future scenario for the islands, but a daily reality, and warned that lives are at stake.

For St. Maarten, the Red Cross specifically pointed to the destruction left behind by Hurricane Irma. According to the organization, Irma damaged 91 percent of buildings in St. Maarten, leaving behind a trail of destruction. The Red Cross also warned that climate change is making hurricanes increasingly powerful, placing the Windward Islands, including St. Maarten, Saba and St. Eustatius, at growing risk.

The Red Cross said the Caribbean islands face different climate threats and timelines than European Netherlands. The organization noted that the Windward Islands are increasingly affected by more powerful hurricanes, while Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao face major risks from sea level rise and drought. It also said heat and heavy rainfall are increasing across the islands, with consequences for nature, infrastructure and daily life.

The organization said the urgency became clearer after residents of Bonaire took the Dutch State to court. The court ruled in favor of the residents, finding that the government had not done enough to protect people on the island from the consequences of climate change. The Red Cross used that case to underline the need for more attention to the islands in the Dutch climate debate.

Raimond Duijsens, a resilience expert with the Red Cross, said problems that appear further away for European Netherlands are already happening on the islands. The Red Cross said this reality demands action before disasters strike, not only emergency response afterward.

The article also highlighted the importance of nature-based protection. Coral reefs and mangroves can serve as natural buffers against storms and high waves, but the Red Cross warned that protecting and restoring these systems takes time. For low-lying islands such as Bonaire, the organization said these natural protections are especially important, while also stressing that each island faces its own circumstances and risks.

According to the Red Cross, local knowledge on the islands is essential and already exists in abundance. However, the organization said the islands cannot carry the burden alone. It called for financial support, expertise and structural involvement from European Netherlands to help island communities prepare for and respond to climate risks.

The Red Cross also said the relationship should not be one-sided. Duijsens noted that European Netherlands can learn from the stronger social cohesion found on the islands, where communities are often better able to rely on one another during crises. He said this kind of community resilience helped during the COVID-19 pandemic, when island communities could not always fall back on government support in the same way.

The organization emphasized that good anticipation and preparation can help reduce damage before disasters occur. While Red Cross emergency workers are available for relief and recovery when disasters strike, the organization said the goal should be to avoid reaching that point where possible by making communities more resilient to extreme weather.

The Red Cross said it continues to invest worldwide, together with local communities, in disaster preparedness to reduce damage and protect lives before, during and after disasters.

For St. Maarten, the message is especially pointed: Irma’s destruction showed how vulnerable the island can be when a powerful hurricane strikes. The Red Cross is now warning that as climate change intensifies storms and increases pressure on Caribbean islands, attention, planning and support cannot be delayed.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/dutch-red-cross-points-to-irmas-damage-in-st-maarten-as-warning-that-climate-action-cannot-wait