Dutch Universities to host pre-departure workshop for students headed to Holland | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Representatives from Universities of Applied Sciences in the Netherlands will visit St. Maarten to conduct a Pre-Departure Workshop for students who will be pursuing HBO/Bachelor-level studies in the Netherlands during the 2026/2027 academic year.

The workshop will be offered on the island for the second consecutive year and is designed to help students better prepare for the academic, cultural and practical transition to life and study in the Netherlands.

All students interested in participating are required to register via the QR code or link provided on the official flyer by Sunday, May 31, 2026.

The student workshops will be held on Tuesday, June 9 and Wednesday, June 10, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A separate parent workshop will be held on Wednesday, June 10, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. All sessions will take place at the Government Administration Building, Room 1.

The student sessions will cover a wide range of topics to support a smooth transition to the Netherlands. These include a first orientation on the Netherlands, study and career preparation, cultural aspects, studying in the Dutch higher education system, education culture and structure, 21st-century skills, cultural awareness, study skills and planning.

Students will also receive practical information on living in the Netherlands, including finding accommodation, municipal registration, obtaining a BSN, opening a bank account, applying for DigiD, arranging health insurance, understanding allowances, and using public transportation.

The workshop will also address language preparation, including getting used to Dutch academic language and language variants, as well as expanding vocabulary for study and daily life. Students will also be guided on how to build and use a support network, including who to turn to, when to seek help, and how to map their personal and institutional support systems.

The parent workshop will focus on helping parents and guardians understand the transition their children will experience when moving to the Netherlands. Topics will include culture, independence, practical matters to arrange, staying in touch, and what it means to support students differently as they begin this new phase of their lives.

Organizers said the Pre-Departure Workshop is intended to give both students and parents a clearer understanding of what to expect before departure, while helping students begin their studies abroad with greater confidence, preparation and awareness.

Students planning to pursue HBO/Bachelor-level studies in the Netherlands for the upcoming academic year are encouraged to register before the May 31 deadline.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/dutch-universities-to-host-pre-departure-workshop-for-students-headed-to-holland