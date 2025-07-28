Dutch VVD Party Proposes Opening Kingdom Charter to Allow Caribbean Islands Easier Exit

THE HAGUE – In a bold move, the Dutch political party VVD has proposed amending the Charter of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to make it easier for Caribbean islands to leave the Kingdom if they so choose. This proposal is outlined in the party’s newly released election manifesto, “Stronger After the Storm”, which dedicates roughly 200 words to the Kingdom’s Caribbean territories.

Under the heading “Good Governance in the Caribbean Parts of the Kingdom”, the VVD revives an earlier idea by calling for the explicit inclusion of self-determination rights in the Charter. “A provision will be added stating that, in addition to Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten can also declare independence. Likewise, Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba can express their wish for independence,” the party states.

This echoes a 2019 initiative by former VVD Member of Parliament André Bosman, who proposed legislation to allow the islands to unilaterally leave the Kingdom without needing a referendum. Although that proposal has since been supported by other VVD members, it has not advanced in parliament.

Regarding the special municipalities of Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba, the VVD calls for stronger measures against corruption and cronyism, as well as rapid reforms to improve governance and financial oversight through the revision of the WolBES and FinBES laws.

As for the autonomous countries—Aruba, Curaçao, and Sint Maarten—the party emphasizes cooperation on good governance, sound financial policy, anti-corruption efforts, and sustainable economic and educational development. The VVD stresses the need for clear agreements with these countries to improve financial management.

The manifesto also highlights the strategic military importance of the Caribbean part of the Kingdom. “The islands are strategically located and align with our ambition to maintain a global presence. We therefore maintain a credible military presence to protect our interests and to monitor migration and drug trafficking from the South American continent.”

Despite these proposals, the VVD concludes by reiterating a familiar stance: “We view our relationship with the Caribbean part of the Kingdom as valuable,” echoing the position of the current outgoing cabinet.

