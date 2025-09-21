Dwight Williams Launches The Disciplined Man: The Path to Power, Purpose, and Peace | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Dwight Williams, CFO, fitness coach, and dedicated student of human behavior, has officially launched his new book 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘋𝘪𝘴𝘤𝘪𝘱𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘥 𝘔𝘢𝘯: 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘗𝘢𝘵𝘩 𝘵𝘰 𝘗𝘰𝘸𝘦𝘳, 𝘗𝘶𝘳𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘦, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘗𝘦𝘢𝘤𝘦, now available worldwide on Amazon.

For the next 30 days, the book is being offered at a special Friends & Family price of US$ 9.99 before returning to its regular price.

The Disciplined Man is written primarily for men, grounded in the belief that when men cultivate discipline, they become better fathers, husbands, and leaders, strengthening families and communities as a whole. However, its principles are universal and applicable to anyone striving for greater focus, resilience, and purpose.

“This is not another hype-fueled self-help book,” Williams said. “It’s a field manual for men ready to step up in their relationships, careers, and communities by mastering the one skill that changes everything: discipline.”

Inside The Disciplined Man, Williams shares:

• Why discipline beats motivation every time — and how to build it when motivation runs dry.

• The Discipline Formula: a framework for resetting identity, installing winning systems, and creating unstoppable consistency.

• How to train the mind like an athlete, silence distractions, and focus on what matters most.

• The 80/20 rule applied to life — cutting the noise to double results.

• Practical strategies for building mental toughness, resisting temptation, and earning trust.

“This book isn’t about becoming perfect. It’s about becoming reliable, respected, and resilient,” Williams explained. “If you’re tired of excuses and ready to live with purpose and strength, this book is your wake-up call.”

Readers are encouraged to leave a review on Amazon to help the book reach more people seeking tools for self-mastery and personal growth.

Excerpt from the book's Introduction:

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐓𝐫𝐮𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐢𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞

𝘠𝘰𝘶’𝘳𝘦 𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘣𝘦𝘤𝘢𝘶𝘴𝘦 𝘺𝘰𝘶’𝘷𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘻𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘪𝘴 𝘴𝘰 𝘮𝘶𝘤𝘩 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘤𝘢𝘯 𝘥𝘰 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘨𝘪𝘧𝘵𝘴 𝘺𝘰𝘶’𝘷𝘦 𝘣𝘦𝘦𝘯 𝘣𝘭𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘦𝘥 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘵𝘪𝘮𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵’𝘴 𝘢𝘷𝘢𝘪𝘭𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘺𝘰𝘶.

𝘠𝘰𝘶’𝘷𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘻𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘪𝘴 𝘴𝘰 𝘮𝘶𝘤𝘩 𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘨𝘰𝘦𝘴 𝘶𝘯𝘵𝘢𝘱𝘱𝘦𝘥, 𝘶𝘯𝘶𝘴𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘭𝘰𝘱𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘮𝘦𝘢𝘯𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘺𝘰𝘶’𝘳𝘦 𝘥𝘰𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘴𝘦𝘭𝘧 𝘴𝘰𝘮𝘦 𝘴𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘰𝘶𝘴 𝘪𝘯𝘫𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘦. 𝘈𝘯𝘥 𝘫𝘶𝘴𝘵 𝘢𝘴 𝘮𝘶𝘤𝘩, 𝘺𝘰𝘶’𝘳𝘦 𝘥𝘰𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘪𝘯𝘫𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘮𝘰𝘴𝘵 𝘪𝘮𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘢𝘯𝘵 𝘱𝘦𝘰𝘱𝘭𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘭𝘪𝘧𝘦. 𝘌𝘷𝘦𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘭𝘥, 𝘣𝘺 𝘦𝘹𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯, 𝘣𝘦𝘤𝘢𝘶𝘴𝘦 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘺 𝘨𝘰𝘰𝘥 𝘥𝘦𝘦𝘥 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘣𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘩, 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘵𝘺𝘱𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘨𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘴, 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘪𝘯𝘯𝘰𝘷𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯, 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘵𝘦𝘤𝘩𝘯𝘰𝘭𝘰𝘨𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘭 𝘢𝘥𝘷𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵, 𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘺 𝘬𝘪𝘯𝘥 𝘨𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘣𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘩, 𝘣𝘦𝘯𝘦𝘧𝘪𝘵𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘭𝘥.

𝘠𝘰𝘶’𝘳𝘦 𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘣𝘦𝘤𝘢𝘶𝘴𝘦 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘭𝘪𝘻𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘭𝘥 𝘤𝘢𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘯𝘵𝘭𝘺 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘦𝘯𝘨𝘦𝘴, 𝘰𝘣𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘤𝘭𝘦𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘢𝘤𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘱𝘭𝘪𝘴𝘩 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨𝘴 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘴𝘦𝘵 𝘰𝘶𝘵 𝘵𝘰 𝘥𝘰, 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘪𝘴 𝘰𝘯𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘷𝘢𝘪𝘭𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘺𝘰𝘶, 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘤𝘢𝘯 𝘨𝘶𝘢𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘦 𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘥𝘰 𝘺𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘣𝘦𝘴𝘵 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘯𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘳 𝘧𝘢𝘪𝘭 – 𝘋𝘐𝘚𝘊𝘐𝘗𝘓𝘐𝘕𝘌.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/dwight-williams-launches-the-disciplined-man-the-path-to-power-purpose-and-peace