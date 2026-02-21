Dynamics Track and Field Meet builds future champions | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The third edition of the Dynamics Primary and Secondary Track and Field Championship proved to be more than a school competition, it served as a development platform for young athletes across St. Maarten and the wider region.

The meet also served as an official CARIFTA qualification selection event, where athletes were assessed strictly on performance. Electronic timing, certified field measurements, and overall competition readiness formed the basis of evaluation, supporting a transparent, merit-based process. This approach upheld national selection standards while giving locally based athletes an opportunity to qualify without the added financial burden of traveling overseas.

A major highlight of the championship was the qualification of Joleen Tomlin and Nahjah Wyatte Munoz, who met the required standards and will now go on to represent St. Maarten at the CARIFTA Games, alongside Carlos Brison, who is currently studying in Jamaica.

Participation was strong, with 16 schools, eight primary and eight secondary, along with a team from Saba and two athletes from the Netherlands. The growing regional involvement highlights the meet’s expanding role in talent identification.

Top Performing Schools

This year’s championship produced strong competition across all divisions, with the following schools emerging as overall champions:

Primary School Division

First Place: Hillside Christian School

Second Place: Methodist Agogic Center

Third Place: Leonard Connor Primary School

Secondary School Division

First Place: Milton Peters College

Second Place: St. Maarten Academy

Third Place: Methodist Agogic Center

These schools showed depth, discipline, and strong team performances throughout the meet.

The championship also played a key role in selecting the island’s youngest national representatives. The top three athletes in both the boys’ and girls’ divisions for the U9, U11, and U13 categories earned the opportunity to represent St. Maarten at the upcoming SSS Games on May 16, 2026. These athletes are: Shaqueena Brooks, T’iana Beauperthuy, Elyanna Eights, Raheem Richardson, Nathan Christopher Sing, Sebastian Marsham, O’ceane Beauperthuy, Dayshadai Williams, Mathylde Saint Martin, Cerron Dyer, Khalaeo Jean-Baptiste, Ayden Irish, Chanaiya Rogers, Faith Campbell, Antasia Nayan, Okendo Songha, Kendry Jariel, and Girish Shewram.

Beyond competition, Dynamics continues to promote a holistic development model, using athletics to encourage discipline, academic focus, and positive mentorship. The program provides a safe, structured environment while also educating athletes and parents on the level of commitment required to succeed.

The event featured standout performances, particularly from athletes who competed for their schools while training year-round with the Dynamics club. Many achieved personal bests, reflecting the impact of consistent coaching, structured training, and long-term development.

President of the Dynamics Sporting Club, Abdule Wattley, emphasized that youth athletics in St. Maarten requires a whole-community approach, with support from parents, schools, government, and the private sector to ensure equal access to opportunities.

With a clear long-term athlete development pathway from U9 to U20, the Dynamics Track and Field Meet continues to play a vital role in shaping the next generation of national athletes and leaders.

Dynamics extends heartfelt thanks to its sponsors and partners, Republic Bank, APS, Port of St. Maarten, Real Auto, Asha Stevens, Hillside Christian School, Mullet Water Sports, SXM Crazy Beach Chairs, Island Gems Charity Foundation, National Sports Institute, and Cost U Less St. Maarten, whose generous support made the championship possible. Their contributions provided the equipment, safe competition facilities, and logistical support that allowed athletes to perform at their best.

