Early Childhood Services Standards for St. Maarten officially published | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Government of St. Maarten has officially adopted and published the nation’s first comprehensive Early Childhood Services Standards, establishing a unified framework to safeguard children’s health, safety, and learning in all licensed early childhood facilities. The standards have now been published in the National Gazette.

Developed jointly by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth & Sport and the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development & Labor, with contributions from educators, health professionals, and community organizations, the new standards are now the legal baseline for preschools, daycares, and early stimulation programs serving children aged four and under.

These standards, worldwide, are a commitment to a country's youngest citizens. They guarantee safe, inclusive, and high-quality environments that give every child the best possible start in life.

"These standards cover staffing, child protection, nutrition, health and safety, and educational quality. They provide practical guidelines for licensed providers, supervisors, and caregivers, ensuring a nurturing environment that respects each child’s needs and promotes well-being. Early childhood is a transformative phase in every child’s life, and these standards are designed to build a safe, supportive foundation for children to thrive emotionally, socially, and intellectually," the foreword statement of the standards document from the Department of Youth read.

"By adopting these standards, the Government of Sint Maarten reaffirms its commitment to the future of its children, recognizing that their well-being and development are central to the country’s prosperity. The standards call on all early childhood service providers, educators, and families to work in partnership, sharing responsibility to give every child in Sint Maarten access to a safe, inclusive, and stimulating environment. Together, we can foster a generation that is well prepared for formal education, and equipped with the foundational skills for lifelong learning, resilience, and success."

Key measures include:

▶ Strict licensing requirements: All providers, supervisors, and staff must pass annual background checks and health screenings. Individuals convicted of crimes against children, sexual offenses, or serious violence/drug crimes are permanently barred from employment in early childhood services.

▶ Mandatory staffing ratios: New minimum caregiver-to-child ratios include 1:5 for children under two, 1:8 for age two, and 1:10 for age three and over when a qualified teacher is present.

▶ Professional qualifications: At least 25% of staff must hold Level 3 training in child development, and 50% must hold Level 2. Supervisors must have Level 3 or a degree in early childhood education and at least three years’ experience.

▶ Pediatric First Aid certification: All teachers and caregivers must be trained and certified in pediatric first aid, renewed every three years.

▶ Inclusive education policies: All facilities must provide equitable access for children with special needs and actively promote cultural, linguistic, and ability diversity.

▶ Parental engagement: Providers must establish formal strategies for regular communication, joint planning, and active involvement of parents in children’s learning.

▶ Accountability and monitoring: Annual inspections will evaluate compliance with health, safety, staffing, and curriculum requirements. Non-compliant facilities risk loss of license.

The standards also require providers to maintain written policies on admissions, curriculum, health protocols, behavior management, emergency preparedness, and child protection, ensuring consistent, transparent practices across the sector.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/early-childhood-services-standards-for-st-maarten-officially-published