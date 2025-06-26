ECONOMY: Concrete solutions for housing with Action Logement | FAXINFO

On Tuesday, June 24, Action Logement presented its housing assistance programs to employers and employees in Saint-Martin at the CCISM.

This is a decisive step forward for housing in Saint-Martin. Since the signing of a historic agreement between the State, the local authority, and Action Logement last February, private sector employees and young professionals can now benefit from a range of services previously reserved for mainland France.

Around fifteen participants, including Fosta Lalanne, Director of the Housing Department at the Community, and Michel Vogel, President of MEDEF in Saint-Martin, responded to the CCISM's invitation to discover the solidarity organization's offerings.

Starting with the Visale guarantee, a free deposit that allows a tenant without a guarantor to more easily access the private rental market.

A particularly useful tool for young people under 30, mobile employees or seasonal workers.

Another key program is the LOCA-PASS advance, which finances the security deposit upon moving into a home, free of charge and interest. Action Logement also offers the MOBILI-JEUNE grant, a monthly payment of up to €100, intended for apprentices under 30 years old to reduce their rent.

And for those who wish to become homeowners or improve their homes, loans between €10 and €000 are available. With a stated goal of 30 homes built or renovated by 000, Action Logement aims to sustainably contribute to the island's social and economic development. For more information, visit actionlogement.fr or call 1 800 2031 0590/82 38 71 0590. _LM

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/economie-des-solutions-concretes-pour-se-loger-avec-action-logement/