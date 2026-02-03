ECYS: Donations welcome through proper channels, infrastructure work not allowed | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–After the discussion was raised in Parliament last week, Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS) Melissa Gumbs on Monday has once again issued a clarification regarding public school visitation and donation procedures, stressing that the policy framework is longstanding and focused on safeguarding students, staff, and visitors.

Minister Gumbs underscored that the public school visitation policy is not new and has been in place for years, though it has not always been consistently followed by the Ministry or by school management. She explained that the procedures are intended to ensure proper notification, not to introduce a system of “authorization” or “approval.”

The Minister noted that the Ministry carries a clear duty of care for students and staff, and must be aware of who is on school premises in the event of an incident. “If there is an incident between a visitor and a student or staff member, the Minister is the one who will be held responsible and asked why that person was on the premises,” she said in explaining the rationale behind the notification requirement.

Minister Gumbs also highlighted the importance of protecting visitors. From an insurance and liability standpoint, she said the Ministry must take reasonable precautions in relation to visitors who enter public school properties.

She further rejected assertions that the visitation policy was created for, or targeted at, any specific Member of Parliament, stating that it has been incorrectly discussed as though it was designed for one individual. Last week MP Ardwell Irion referred to the policy as the "Roseburg Policy."

With respect to donations, Minister Gumbs stated that “soft component” donations are generally acceptable once routed through the appropriate channels within the Ministry. She referenced items such as paint, books, and library-related supplies as examples of donations that can proceed through proper coordination.

As an example, the Minister referenced her experience while serving on the board of the 4C Foundation, noting that donations made to Marie Genevieve de Weever Primary School were coordinated through Division Public Education and the Minister responsible at the time. She said this process ensured the Ministry and relevant education officials were aware of the activity and of the donor’s presence on school premises.

Minister Gumbs further emphasized that infrastructure upgrades are not allowed as donations, citing accountability and safety. She explained that if work is not carried out properly or if an infrastructure project fails, the responsibility rests with the Minister, not the donor. She used roof-related work as an example of the type of infrastructure intervention that must not be undertaken as a donation.

She also cautioned against donating technology or ICT equipment outside proper Ministry procedures. The Minister warned that uncoordinated technology donations can disrupt public school networks and create operational risks, again placing responsibility on the Ministry.

She said she has informed coalition and party colleagues about the policy, and noted the importance of responsible conduct in public schools by public officials. She drew a clear distinction between one-off, photo-op style visits and meaningful cooperation aimed at structural improvements, stressing that Members of Parliament and Ministers have legislative and budgetary tools that should be used to support lasting educational outcomes.

The Minister reiterated that public education environments must be approached with professionalism and respect for safeguarding procedures, and that school visits and donations must be routed through the proper channels to ensure accountability and protection for everyone involved.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/ecys-donations-welcome-through-proper-channels-infrastructure-work-not-allowed