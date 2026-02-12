ECYS hosting strategic planning process for 2027–2037 Ministry plan | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS) will convene an all-day internal strategic session on Friday, February 13, 2026, as the first step in developing the Ministry’s new Strategic Plan 2027–2037.

Minister of ECYS Melissa Gumbs said the session will bring together internal ministry stakeholders for an in-depth review focused on the prioritization of projects and initiatives, a revamped approach to resource deployment, and the streamlining of legislative efforts across the Ministry.

The new 10-year plan is being developed as the current strategic plan expires in 2026. The Ministry will assess what has worked, what requires adjustment, and what initiatives are already underway that can be integrated into the 2027–2037 framework.

Following the internal session, the Ministry intends to broaden the process through consultations with external stakeholders to ensure the plan is holistically framed for implementation over the next decade. These consultations are expected to include public, subsidized, and private school staff and management on the education component, as well as key partners in sports and culture, including the National Sports Institute (NSI), St. Maarten Sports Federation (SMSF), and cultural organizations such as the Monuments Council.

Minister Gumbs emphasized that the objective is to deliver a focused and practical strategy with targeted deliverables, clear benchmarks, and established baselines, to guide ministry policy and execution from 2027 onward.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/ecys-hosting-strategic-planning-process-for-2027-2037-ministry-plan