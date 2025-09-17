ECYS Minister Gumbs updates on hair discrimination provision in education law | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS), Melissa Gumbs, on Tuesday provided an update on the progress of the pending amendment to the national education law, which includes a clear prohibition against hair discrimination in schools.

The amendment, currently under review by school boards, is part of broader legislative reforms designed to ensure inclusivity and equal treatment within the education system. School boards have until the end of September 2025 to submit their feedback, after which the amendment will continue through the legislative process. Minister Gumbs indicated that the law is expected to reach Parliament for handling in the first or second quarter of 2026.

“Pending legislation can be considered legislation,” Minister Gumbs stressed a few weeks ago. “Policies can and should be updated based on what is coming. If anyone were to read the room, or read the country, you would know that I do not foresee Parliament saying no to this legislation, which is in keeping with the rest of the world.”

The Ministry of ECYS has already sent a letter to all school boards, including public education, outlining the scope and intent of the amendment. Once enacted, the law will prohibit hair discrimination in all educational institutions and affirm the right of students to wear natural and protective hairstyles, provided they are well-kept, clean, and maintained. These styles include, but are not limited to, braids, cornrows, twists, afros, locks, and other natural styles. Religious head coverings such as hijabs will also be explicitly protected.

Minister Gumbs noted that while some schools have already modernized their grooming policies, the legislation will ensure consistency across the entire education system. “While some boards have already adopted more inclusive grooming practices, the upcoming legislation will provide consistency across the entire education system. It is not a matter of trend, preference, or institutional philosophy. It is a matter of equity, legality, and educational access. All schools will be expected to comply once the law is enacted.”

She called on schools to begin preparing for compliance now and to exercise restraint in the interim to avoid punitive actions that contradict the spirit of the reform. “This is about more than education,” Minister Gumbs said. “Across the world, countries are doing away with outdated regulations that discriminate. St. Maarten is no different. We must ensure our schools reflect fairness and inclusivity.”

Once submitted to Parliament, the amendment will move through a central committee meeting, followed by technical review and public handling before being voted on. If approved, it will proceed to ratification and publication.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/ecys-minister-gumbs-updates-on-hair-discrimination-provision-in-education-law