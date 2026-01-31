ECYS Minister sets standard for School Board engagement: “Respect Is Not Optional” | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport Melissa Gumbs has issued a statement addressing what she described as a troubling pattern in the way some school boards engage with the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, emphasizing the need for respectful, professional collaboration to deliver quality education for the children of St. Maarten.

“Over the past year of my tenure as Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, I have become increasingly disturbed and concerned by a noticeable pattern in the way some school boards engage with the Ministry,” Minister Gumbs said. She stated that in several cases, engagement has been “dismissive, confrontational, or unnecessarily adversarial,” rather than reflecting the partnership and mutual respect required in the education system.

The Minister stressed that healthy debate is expected, but boundaries must be respected. “Let me be very clear. Differing perspectives and robust debate are a normal part of governance; disrespect, however, is NOT, because it undermines collaboration, erodes public trust, and ultimately affects the learning environment for our children,” she said.

Minister Gumbs outlined the roles of both school boards and the Ministry. She said school boards “play an important and legally defined role” and are responsible for the operation of their institutions and the quality of education delivered at the school level. She added that this role is exercised within “the legal and policy framework governing education,” which “is established by law through Parliament of St. Maarten and executed by the Ministry in the public interest.” She emphasized that the school board role “does NOT extend to defining that framework or substituting institutional authority for ministerial responsibility.”

At the same time, the Minister said the Ministry carries the broader responsibility to protect the public interest and uphold national standards. “The Ministry bears the overall responsibility for safeguarding the public interest, ensuring accountability in the use of public funds, and upholding national education standards,” she said, adding that these responsibilities are “interdependent and require cooperation, professionalism, and respect.”

Minister Gumbs also highlighted the responsibility that comes with public financing of education. “Education in Sint Maarten is overwhelmingly financed by the Government on behalf of the people of this country,” she said. “That public investment, whether in public or subsidised schools, carries with it a clear expectation of responsible stewardship, accountability, and professional engagement by ALL parties entrusted with the delivery of education.”

Pointing to urgent priorities within the sector, she warned that conflict and inefficiency divert attention from student outcomes and school support. “Every minute spent on unproductive back-and-forth is a minute not spent improving literacy and numeracy, strengthening student well-being, enhancing school safety, or supporting our teachers,” she said. “That is not where our energy should be directed, and it is not what the public expects of those entrusted with the education of our nation’s children.”

Looking ahead, the Minister said the Ministry’s standard for engagement is clear. “Where previous norms may have allowed a different tone of engagement, I want to make it abundantly clear today that moving forward, this Minister and the Ministry will engage ONLY on the basis of mutual respect, professionalism, and good faith,” she said. “This is not a preference; it is the standard by which this Ministry will conduct its work and manage its relationships within the education system, and this applies to all education sector stakeholders, inclusive of school boards.”

She said the standard is essential to ensuring that the education system remains functional and focused on outcomes. “This standard is essential to maintaining a functional education system and to ensuring that our collective focus remains where it belongs, on improving the quality of education for the children of this country,” Minister Gumbs stated.

Minister Gumbs said the Ministry remains open to collaboration with partners who share a genuine commitment to improving education. “The Ministry remains committed to constructive dialogue, collaboration, and problem-solving,” she said. “We are prepared to work constructively with all school boards that share a genuine commitment to partnership and to the advancement of education in Sint Maarten.”

Concluding, she called for leadership by example across the education system. “We can, and must, model the civic behaviour we expect from our students: respect, responsibility, and constructive problem-solving,” she said. “As Minister, I will continue to exercise my responsibilities in the public interest, and I expect all partners within the education system to do the same, without exception.”

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/ecys-minister-sets-standard-for-school-board-engagement-respect-is-not-optional