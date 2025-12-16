ECYS supports Creatives Guild Relaunch, January 31 meeting to elect new board | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (ECYS) Melissa Gumbs is encouraging creatives across St. Maarten to engage with the Creative Guild as it continues its relaunch and organizational development, following the Guild’s recent Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Minister Gumbs highlighted the Creative Guild as an incubator and development space intended to support creatives across disciplines, including visual arts, design, music, film, performing arts, and other creative industries. The Ministry emphasized that the Guild is envisioned as a structured platform for professional and personal development, networking, and stronger coordination within the sector.

An extraordinary meeting is scheduled for January 31, 2026, and will include the election of a new board. ECYS underscored the importance of strong board leadership to support the day-to-day operations of the organization, including planning, organization, and fundraising.

The Minister also signaled that government endorsement and formal recognition for creatives will be structured through the Guild, aligning with models used across the wider Caribbean where organized bodies play a key role in coordinating sector development and support.

A membership drive is expected in the coming period. Interested creatives are encouraged to follow the Creative Guild’s official Facebook page for updates and meeting details.

Across many countries, a creative guild functions as a structured, member-based body that organizes and represents people working in creative fields, for example visual arts, music, design, film, writing, and performance. Guilds typically set membership standards, provide professional development and training, create networking and mentorship opportunities, help members access funding and commissions, and advocate for fair pay, intellectual property protection, and safe working conditions.

They often serve as a central point of contact for government, sponsors, and cultural institutions, making it easier to coordinate national initiatives, certify practitioners, promote local talent, and build a clearer pathway for recognition, grants, and industry growth.

