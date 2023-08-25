Edson Hato new Representative of the Netherlands in Aruba, Curaçao and St. Maarten

THE HAGUE – Following the nomination of State Secretary Van Huffelen of the Interior and Kingdom Relations (BZK), the Council of Ministers has approved the appointment of Mr. Edson Hato as the new Representative of the Netherlands in Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten. Mr. Hato will start his duties on the 7th of September.

Edson Hato (53) has extensive experience in driving change processes and leadership development at large multinationals, tech scale-ups and social enterprises. Hato has advised to and worked for Carlsberg Group, SAP, ABN AMRO Bank, ING Group and AstraZeneca, among others. Since 2017, Hato has been founder and owner of LikeMinds B.V., a consulting firm for executive coaching, organisational development and business transformation. He grew up in Curaçao and has knowledge of the Caribbean language and culture.

The position of Representative is crucial for a good relationship between the Netherlands, Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten. State Secretary Van Huffelen is pleased with the appointment: “Edson Hato is an inspired professional who brings with him a wealth of international experience. With his vision on cooperation, I expect him to become an important bridge-builder who can bridge geographical and cultural differences. We value good cooperation with Curaçao, Aruba and Sint Maarten. I am pleased that we have found a candidate for this post who knows both sides of the ocean well.”

‘Equality, ownership and commonality’

Edson Hato goes for sustainable results and sees an important role for himself when it comes to future-proof cooperation in the Kingdom: “As a Dutch representative, I am proud to help further strengthen the relationship between Aruba, Curaçao, Sint Maarten and the Netherlands. In doing so, I fully recognise myself in the principles on which this cooperation is based: ownership, equality and commonality. As far as I am concerned, these are also the guiding principles in change. To know where you want to go, it is important to be aware of where you came from. Because of my background and experience, I know that we must use the power of differences to strengthen each other in the Kingdom. Only then will you arrive at new, inspiring solutions that people will want to commit to permanently.”

Representation of the Netherlands in Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten (VNACS)

The VNACS performs as de Dutch representative and contributes to a good relationship between the Netherlands, Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten (the countries). The Representation, with offices in Willemstad (VNW), Oranjestad (VNO) and Philipsburg (VNP), works to create Dutch policy for the Countries. Also, the VNACS explains policy, informs stakeholders and contributes to implementation. The VNACS also provides aid and assistance to Dutch nationals in need and coordinates the management of assistance from the Netherlands in major crises. The Representation carries out its tasks in close cooperation with all four countries in the Kingdom.

Source: RCN Press Release