EDUCATION: A virtual fair to better prepare for studies organized on April 10 and 11 | FAXINFO

The Info Jeunes network is organizing the virtual Jeunes Ici et Ailleurs fair “Preparing for departure” from April 10 to 11, 2024, by videoconference.

This virtual fair is dedicated to the mobility of young overseas people.

This interactive event offers a unique opportunity to obtain all the information necessary to calmly prepare for your departure, meet the professionals who will be able to support you, listen to testimonies, participate in a thematic workshop

The show program:

Wednesday April 10: All the resources to guide you in your departure plans: advice, tips and testimonials to prepare for your departure, and a Live Questions and Answers on the steps to take.

Thursday April 11: Organize your budget: Thematic workshop

Prepare your departure with the Info Jeunes network, register now!

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/education-un-salon-virtuel-pour-mieux-preparer-son-depart-aux-etudes-organise-les-10-et-11-avril/