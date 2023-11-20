EDUCATION: Awareness days for students with autistic disorders at the Marie-Amélie Leydet school | FAXINFO

Last week was marked by an extraordinary initiative led by Christophe Carabin, specialist ULIS teacher (Local School Inclusion Unit), designed to welcome children suffering from Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) into schools.

Christophe Carabin orchestrated awareness workshops throughout the week, providing a valuable opportunity for students to better understand the different autistic disorders.

The images captured reveal moments of learning, connection and open-mindedness. Every smile, every exchange, a step towards an inclusive and understanding school.

The National Education Services of the Northern Islands would like to thank Christophe Carabin for his exceptional commitment and to all the participants who contributed to making these days an enriching experience.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/education-journees-de-sensibilisation-aux-eleves-porteurs-de-troubles-autistiques-a-lecole-marie-amelie-leydet/