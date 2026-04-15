EDUCATION – CITIZENSHIP: Saint-Martin youth discovering institutions | FAXINFO

From April 5 to 11, six teenagers Saint-Martinois had an immersive experience in Paris and Brussels, as part of the “citizenship awareness” program run by the SAFE Saint-Martin associationAn educational stay marked by the discovery of major institutions and heritagebut also through privileged exchanges with actors in public life.



Throughout the week, the young people visited iconic sites of the Republic, including The national assembly, Senate et Paris City HallIn Brussels, the capital of the Belgiumthey also crossed the threshold of the European Parliament, thus discovering how democracy works on a European scale.



Beyond the institutions, this trip allowed participants to open themselves up to the richness of French culture. From the Eiffel Tower to the Louvre Museum, Through the Château de Versailles, Notre-Dame Cathedral or even the Shoah MemorialThe teenagers explored major sites steeped in history and symbolism.



The stay was also punctuated by meetings with several committed individuals, whose senator from Paris Antoinette Guhl, European deputy Eric Sargiacomo, the group’s sponsor, and Laurent Sorel, Deputy Mayor of Paris in charge of Overseas TerritoriesThese exchanges allowed for a concrete discussion of the challenges of citizenship and public engagement. This immersion has left a strong impression on young people participants, by strengthening their understanding of institutions and by fostering their reflection on their role as citizens.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/education-citoyennete-la-jeunesse-saint-martinoise-a-la-decouverte-des-institutions/