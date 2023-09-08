EDUCATION: Cobraced looking for volunteers for academic support | FAXINFO

The Cobraced de Concordia association is launching an appeal to the population wishing to get involved in Saint-Martin life by devoting time to young people through educational support.

Volunteers represent an essential resource for the functioning of associations. Cobraced, located at 6 rue Léopold Mingau in Concordia, is actively looking for volunteers for academic support which takes place on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Hours for primary school are from 17:30 p.m. to 18:30 p.m. and for middle school from 18 p.m. to 19 p.m. If you want to become a volunteer, simply choose the slot that suits you best. A good level of French and a baccalaureate are required for this mission. If you also speak English and Spanish, even better! The children of future volunteers are obviously welcome for the academic support sessions. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/education-cobraced-en-recherche-de-benevoles-pour-le-soutien-scolaire/