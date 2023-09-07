EDUCATION: Halftone back to school | FAXINFO

This Monday, September 4, the prefect Vincent Berton and the vice-rector Harry Christophe attended the start of the primary school Hervé Williams accompanied by Christian Borrat, inspector of the district of the Northern Islands. Other schools have not experienced a peaceful return to school.

Vincent Berton and Harry Christophe were received by the director of the Hervé Williams school, Yannick Delannay, as well as by the teacher and master trainer Xavier Mirre-Minori. The start of the new school year took place in a good mood and with music, in particular thanks to the participation of Christian Amour, music teacher.

The prefect and the vice-rector visited a few classes, including a bilingual class, to greet the students and teachers. They had the opportunity to discuss with teachers on subjects such as learning key notions and concepts through theater or on the advantages of bilingual classes. They then discovered the school's “connected garden”, in which the students grow, among other things, melons, spinach and organic tomatoes. This school year will be marked in particular by the theme of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, actions to raise awareness of the benefits of physical and sporting activity in partnership with high-level athletes are planned.

They also visited the local unit for inclusive education created with the ARS and dedicated to disabled students with autism spectrum disorders (ULIS ASD). Another class of this type will soon exist at the Eliane Clarke kindergarten in Quartier d'Orléans, which remained closed for the start of the new school year on September 4 due to a strike movement concerning the change of management contested by part of the staff. The barrier blocking access was lifted by the gendarmerie the next day. Another disrupted return to school took place at Soualiga College. In a press release, the SE-Unsa Saint-Martin and the SNES FSU Saint-Martin wish to alert on the alarming situation of the modular rooms of the Robert Weinum school complex attributed to the Soualiga college: “On June 15, disturbing noises and cracks apparent brought students and teachers out of the modular rooms of the school complex installed during the previous term of office in 2018". A report was made to the vice-rector and to the administration concerned, triggering the arrival of an expert commission to rule on the reported dangerousness. Except that the latter never took place and that the teaching staff refuses to welcome the students in these rooms. The unions and the Collectivity, whose 3rd VP went to the site last Tuesday, call on the National Education services to react as quickly as possible, in the interest of the pupils. In the two territories, there are 4151 primary school students enrolled for the start of the 2023 school year, including 3347 in Saint-Martin and 804 in Saint-Barthélemy. _VX

