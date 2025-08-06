Education professionals highlight importance students being prepared for new school year as RISE Back-to-School Drive 2025 continues | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The RISE Foundation is continuing its 2025 Back-to-School Drive under the theme “It Starts With Us,” urging the public to come together in support of students in need across Sint Maarten. Following a successful collection effort on Saturday, August 2, the drive will resume this Saturday, August 9, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM at Super City, Carrefour, and Cost-U-Less. Community members are encouraged to donate school supplies, uniforms, and funds to help ensure students return to the classroom equipped, confident, and ready to succeed.

The Foundation has already begun receiving donations from businesses and individuals both locally and abroad. The organization has also introduced a targeted “Sponsor A Child” initiative, enabling donors to provide students with full school packages, including uniforms, shoes, backpacks, and supplies.

Beyond the logistics of distribution, the true weight of this initiative lies in the lived experiences of educators who witness the impact of unmet needs every year. Three education professionals, Adjunct School Managers Diana Woods-Honore and Mrs. A. Mathew, and social worker Natasha Richardson, provided powerful insights into the everyday realities students face and the transformative effect that community-driven support can have.

𝐖𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐝

Diana Woods-Honore of Oranje School painted a clear picture of the barriers faced by underprepared students. “Students may feel hesitant to participate in class activities, group projects, or school-related tasks,” she said. The lack of materials isn’t just inconvenient, it’s a roadblock to full participation in learning. “Some students may fall behind or struggle to complete assignments or even keep up with lessons.”

Uniforms, which might seem like a small detail, carry emotional weight for students. “Old uniforms may be faded or torn and may make students feel uncomfortable. Some may be worn out and may not provide the same level of cleanliness. Some students may not have multiple sets of uniforms and may struggle to keep them clean if they are wearing the same one every day,” Woods-Honore explained.

Mrs. A. Mathew of Leonald Conner School echoed this, noting the psychological and social toll of being unprepared. “Without the necessary school materials or appropriate attire, students often feel insecure and unprepared. This can lead to sadness and a sense of exclusion, especially during activities like gym class, where specific clothing is required.”

Social worker Natasha Richardson, also from Leonald Conner School, went even deeper, highlighting how the absence of school essentials often translates into behavioral and mental health concerns. “Some of the challenges include fear of being bullied or teased. Or worse, actually being bullied or teased. Students may feel like they don’t fit in with their peers, or feel ‘poor’ or of lesser worth than others,” she said. The resulting behaviors can be distressing: “Aggression or fighting. Stealing from others who have supplies. Social withdrawal. In extreme cases, not wanting to attend school at all. Some parents even keep their children at home if they cannot provide what is needed.”

𝐖𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐀𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐝, 𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬

All three professionals confirmed that the right support can fundamentally change a child’s trajectory at the start of a new school year.

Woods-Honore shared, “When students receive proper support, it can spark a powerful impact on both their confidence and academic performance. They are better equipped and can focus on learning rather than scrambling to borrow supplies. It boosts motivation, encourages them to work harder, and transforms school into a place they want to be. It also creates a sense of belonging and helps them develop a positive mindset, knowing that someone believes in their potential.”

Mathew added, “Providing them with the proper supplies enhances their confidence and self-esteem, empowering them to fully engage in their education. A student’s confidence and performance can change dramatically when they receive the support they need at the start of the school year.”

For Richardson, it’s about dignity and validation. “Yes, definitely,” she said when asked if support made a difference. “It boosts students’ overall well-being, makes them feel valued, and in most cases encourages them to do their best in class.”

𝐖𝐡𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐬 𝐄𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥

The educators agreed that the responsibility of education is one that must be shared by the entire community. “It’s important because when local organizations, individuals, or businesses rally around our students, they help build stronger schools and ensure the success of our students,” said Woods-Honore. “They are sowing seeds for a promising future, and most definitely investing in the future of our children.”

Mathew emphasized that collaboration is crucial. “Collaboration between the community, government, and educational institutions is essential. When the community actively supports students, it fosters a sense of security and motivation, helping them thrive. Education is a shared responsibility that requires the involvement of all stakeholders, including families, local organizations, and religious institutions. Engaging the community can lead to positive outcomes for students, helping them succeed in an ever-evolving world.”

She also offered specific praise for the RISE Foundation: “I applaud Ms. Chiaira Bowers and the RISE Foundation as they join forces with the community to assist some of our schools here on Sint Maarten. I hope this initiative will inspire other organizations and foundations to support all schools across our island.”

Richardson pointed to the economic realities facing families and the gap that community support can fill. “Given the high cost of living today, many parents struggle to provide even the basic necessities. In such cases, there is often no money left for extra needs like school supplies. Community support is always beneficial and can go a long way in helping families, and, by extension, students.”

𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐂𝐚𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐥𝐩

The RISE Foundation encourages individuals, groups, and businesses to contribute this weekend, August 9, at any of the three collection sites: Super City, Carrefour, or Cost-U-Less, from 11 AM to 3 PM. Whether it’s a notebook or a full “Sponsor a Child” package, every contribution counts and will directly support a student in need.

As the campaign reminds the public: “It starts with us.” With each donation, the community moves one step closer to ensuring every child in Sint Maarten can walk into the new school year feeling proud, prepared, and supported.

For more information and updates, follow RISE Foundation on Facebook at facebook.com/risesxm.

