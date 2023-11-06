EDUCATION: School bullying, let’s talk about it! | FAXINFO

The Council for Access to Law is organizing this Thursday, November 9 from 14 p.m. to 16 p.m. a conference-debate on the theme of school bullying in the historic court room.

At a time when the Senate report as part of the fact-finding mission on school harassment and cyber-harassment reveals that 6 to 10% of students experience a form of harassment during their schooling, the conference-debate entitled “school bullying, let’s talk about it!” » has its place in our territory. The France Victime 978 association is organizing the event on behalf of the Council for Access to Law. Initially scheduled for October 4 and rescheduled due to weather conditions not conducive to the successful holding of the event, the conference-debate will therefore take place this Thursday, November 9 from 14 p.m. to 16 p.m. at the Saint-Martin local court. With free entry, the conference-debate will include several quality speakers who all responded quickly, proof that they feel concerned by this scourge: Nathalie Conrad, magistrate at the local court of Saint-Martin, the Public Prosecutor of Basse-Terre Xavier Sicot, the gendarmerie colonel, Maxime Wintzer-Wehekind, Harry Christophe, vice-rector, Maître Marion Tillard, lawyer at the Guadeloupe boat, Saint-Martin, Saint-Barthélemy, Nicolas Didier, gendarme speaking at the Maison de Family Protection, and Olivier Canale-Fatou, director of the France Victimes 978 association. After the opening of the event, an extract from a film dealing with school bullying will be broadcast to the public. The professionals will then explain what they offer in the territory of Saint-Martin so that victims, or even harassers, can find help. A time of discussion planned with the assembly will close the event. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/education-harcelement-scolaire-parlons-en-2/