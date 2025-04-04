EDUCATION: Towards strengthened bilingual education in Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

This Thursday, April 3, Dominique Démocrite Louisy, 3rd VP of the COM, and Harry Christophe, Vice-Rector, signed an agreement aimed at strengthening bilingual French-English education in the region.

Since 2017, a bilingual class has been established at each level of the first degree, from the senior section to CM1, specific sections exist in middle school and high school (international section). However, the lack of bilingual teachers complicates the generalization of the device.

To overcome this difficulty and as an example of PoP stations, six staff members recruited and paid by the COM work alongside teachers to teach English, totaling 1377 hours/year. Selected for their master's level training, they are destined for permanent teaching positions.

The bilingual classes aim to strengthen mastery of standard written English while consolidating the learning of French, the language of exams, and promoting Saint-Martin English, recognized as a regional language for 2 years: “The idea is to master both languages in the same way” specifies the 3rd VP.

Under the impetus of the rectorate, scientific work in collaboration with the COM is being implemented in Quartier d'Orléans, a pilot zone adapted to local linguistic realities, for structure the learning of Saint-Martin English. At the same time, French-speaking teachers will be able to attend workshops in English. From the next school year, an English-speaking welcome in kindergarten will facilitate the integration of young students. However, “we will still have in each school a monologue offer (teaching only in French, editor’s note),” concludes the vice-rector. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/education-vers-un-enseignement-bilingue-renforce-a-saint-martin/