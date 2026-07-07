Eight-Year-Old Zicáirro Ambroise-Rohan accepted into PSV Youth Academy | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Eight-year-old football talent Zicáirro Ambroise-Rohan has been accepted into the PSV Youth Academy in the Netherlands, marking a major step in the young player's development and his dream of becoming a professional footballer.

Zicáirro earned the opportunity following years of dedication and development at FC Tilburg, where his ability and commitment on the field helped him progress to one of the Netherlands' recognized youth football environments.

His football journey began at an early age, with a ball at his feet from the time he was one year old. That early interest grew into a passion for the sport, supported by consistent training, hard work and the encouragement of his family.

Born on September 8, 2017, just two days after Hurricane Irma devastated St. Maarten, Zicáirro became affectionately known as a “Hurricane Baby,” with his story reflecting a beginning shaped by a difficult period in the island's history.

At one month old, he moved to the Netherlands with his family. Although he has visited St. Maarten only a few times, he has been raised with the island's culture, values and traditions as part of his upbringing.

Zicáirro's family roots extend across both sides of the island. His father is from Sandy Ground, French Saint-Martin, with Haitian roots, while his mother is from Cay Hill, St. Maarten, with Aruban and St. Maarten heritage.

The St. Maarten Sports Federation congratulated Zicáirro and his family on the achievement and described his acceptance into the PSV Youth Academy as an important milestone in his young football career.

The Federation also encouraged the St. Maarten Football Federation to maintain close contact with Zicáirro and follow his development as he continues to progress through the Dutch football system.

According to the Sports Federation, young talents such as Zicáirro represent the future of Team St. Maarten and should remain connected to the country as their sporting careers develop.

The Federation expressed the hope that Zicáirro could one day represent St. Maarten and wear the country's national colours on the international stage.

“Congratulations, Zicáirro! Dream big, work hard, stay humble, and never forget where you come from.”

Zicáirro recently proudly held his PSV Youth Academy jersey following his official signing and welcome, beginning the next stage of a football journey that started with a ball at his feet as a toddler and has now brought him into the PSV youth system.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/eight-year-old-zicairro-ambroise-rohan-accepted-into-psv-youth-academy