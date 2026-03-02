Elderly residents left vulnerable after GEBE cut them off, says Jansen-Webster | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Member of Parliament Veronica Jansen-Webster has raised concern over the fact that several people, including elderly residents, were disconnected by GEBE last Friday, despite what she said was a longstanding policy against carrying out such disconnections at the end of the work week heading into the weekend.

Speaking during the notifications segment of a Central Committee meeting of Parliament, Jansen-Webster said the matter remains a serious issue, particularly because of the hardship it can cause for vulnerable residents.

According to the MP, a number of individuals were reportedly cut off on Friday, leaving some elderly persons in a difficult position throughout the weekend. She noted that among those affected were persons who rely on refrigeration for medication, making the situation especially troubling.

Jansen-Webster said that based on her own experience having worked at GEBE, there had been a policy in place that the utility company does not carry out disconnections on Fridays. She therefore questioned why such action reportedly took place last week.

She acknowledged that the matter was eventually remedied, but stressed that the incident should never have occurred in the first place.

The MP called attention to the need for greater care when dealing with utility disconnections, particularly where elderly residents and other vulnerable persons may be impacted. She also wants the situation to be addressed post haste including an update on what is happening with Management at GEBE.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/elderly-residents-left-vulnerable-after-gebe-cut-them-off-says-jansen-webster