Elections for the new Parliament on January 11, 2024 | FAXINFO

The Prime Minister of Sint Maarten, Silveria Jacobs, in close collaboration with the Central Voting Office, announced on August 30 the finalized dates for the next 2024 elections.

For Nathalie Tackling, president of the Central Voting Office whose main mission is to guarantee that every vote counts, the choice of election dates is not just a question of logistics, “it is about safeguarding the transparent democratic process , fair and inclusive that we cherish in Sint Maarten”. Sint Maarten is governed by a parliamentary system. The parliament is the supreme legislative body of the country and represents the whole population of the Dutch part. It is made up of 15 members who are elected for a period of four years. From among its members, the parliament elects a president and a vice-president. No member can be a minister. The main missions of the Parliament are the vote of law, expression of the general will, and the control of the government. New political parties in Sint Maarten have until October 11, 2023 to register and establish their list of candidates for the elections. These will be held on Thursday, January 11, 2024, working day. The installation of the next Parliament of Sint Maarten will take place on February 10, 2024. These dates will give political parties and citizens sufficient time to prepare for a successful democratic exercise. “Our commitment to transparency, accountability and a fair electoral process has guided every step of this effort. We understand the importance of dedicating sufficient time to political campaigns, informed decision-making by our citizens, and a smooth transition of power if the need arises,” said Silveria Jacobs. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/elections-du-nouveau-parlement-le-11-janvier-2024/