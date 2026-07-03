Embassy of the Netherlands in the United States mark America250 and first salute legacy, Statia’s role in the American Revolution | The Peoples Tribune

WASHINGTON, D.C./THE HAGUE–The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in the United States marked parallel celebrations across the Atlantic on Thursday in recognition of two major milestones in shared Dutch-American history: the transatlantic celebration of America250 and the legacy of the First Salute.

The commemorations were held in cooperation with the U.S. Embassy The Hague and highlighted the enduring relationship between the Netherlands and the United States, while also presenting a broader and more complete reflection on the history of St. Eustatius and its role in the American Revolution.

In the Netherlands, Prime Minister Rob Jetten and U.S. Ambassador Joe Popolo spoke on the centuries-old partnership between the two nations. In Washington, D.C., a separate event was held at the Ambassador’s Residence, where a new mural was unveiled to honor the historic First Salute and expand the understanding of that moment through a fuller historical lens.

The First Salute took place on November 16, 1776, at Fort Oranje in St. Eustatius, known locally as Statia. On that day, the fort answered the guns of the American brig Andrew Doria as it sailed into port carrying a copy of the Declaration of Independence and seeking vital supplies for the American Revolution. The event is recognized as the first time a foreign power acknowledged the sovereign flag of the United States.

St. Eustatius played a major strategic role during the period. As an important Caribbean trading hub, the island drew significant British attention. The focus on blocking trade through Statia allowed French forces to sail into the Chesapeake Bay unresisted, contributing to the British surrender at Yorktown.

At the event in Washington, D.C., the Embassy unveiled a new mural commissioned by American and Statia resident Tom Morgan and painted by New York artist Cynthia Marsh. The artwork expands the traditional telling of the 1776 harbor scene by explicitly honoring the perspective of the enslaved people who made up half of the island’s population and played a vital role in its history.

Speaking during the event, Ambassador Birgitta Tazelaar emphasized the importance of confronting history honestly.

“History has beautiful things, but it also has bad things. And it’s important to understand both sides of that history,” Tazelaar said.

St. Eustatius Government Commissioner Reuben Merkman also praised the mural, noting that it captures the true spirit, dignity and depth of Statia’s salute.

The painting will be delivered to St. Eustatius for the 250th anniversary of the First Salute in November.

The Embassy and Statia Government said the commemorations reflect a continued commitment to honoring shared history honestly, recognizing both its achievements and its painful realities, while strengthening the relationship between the Netherlands, the United States and St. Eustatius.

Photo courtesy of The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in the United States.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/embassy-of-the-netherlands-in-the-united-states-mark-america250-and-first-salute-legacy-statias-role-in-the-american-revolution