Emmanuel wants clarity on marketplace contractor payments, designs, and Royal Caribbean’s continued involvement | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Leader of the Nation Opportunity Wealth (NOW) party, Christopher Emmanuel, has publicly asked the government to provide "real clarity" to the general public about the long-delayed reconstruction of the Philipsburg Marketplace and criticized the government’s apparent lack of transparency and oversight in the handling of the project.

At the center of MP Emmanuel’s concern is whether any public funds have already been paid to the contractor, despite the fact that no work has commenced on site, even though the Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport & Telecommunication (TEATT), Grisha Heyliger-Marten, previously stated that “significant work” would begin at the end of June. With July now well underway and no visible activity at the location, Emmanuel is demanding answers.

Emmanuel noted that on Tuesday the excavator on the site was seen moving dirt around and nothing else. "That is the most work we have seen on this project. The excavator operator moved some dirt around for about an hour then stopped. that's it," Emmanuel said, questioning if this was the start of the activities that the Minister mentioned and if more was coming.

Primarily however, Emmanuel wants to know about payments. “Has the contractor already been paid? If so, how much? What was that payment intended for, mobilization, startup, or otherwise? Has government verified that the money is still available and accounted for, especially since these are public funds?” Emmanuel asked.

The NOW party leader questioned whether government has conducted any due diligence on the contractor’s ability to execute the project after such a long delay and whether safeguards are in place in the event of further delays. He is particularly concerned about the possibility of premature payments being made without tangible progress on the ground.

In addition, Emmanuel is calling for clarity and transparency on the designs of the new marketplace. He pointed out that despite several requests, it remains unclear whether government ever presented the full design plans to opposition MPs or the public.

He challenged both the government and any MPs who may have received these plans to make them public immediately, especially in light of reported changes to the design, including potential added floors and structural alterations. "To the MPs, especially those in opposition, you cannot ask for documents in a show on the floor of Parliament then if you receive them, not show them to the public. Did you get the designs from the government or not? And if yes, you have a duty to show the public," Emmanuel said.

“The public deserves to know what this new marketplace will look like, what changes have been made to the original plans, and why these changes were not communicated transparently,” he said. MP Emmanuel also questioned whether the project has finally received all necessary permits and approvals to move forward.

Lastly, Emmanuel expressed concern over the involvement of Royal Caribbean Cruise Line, which had previously committed to funding the project. He questioned whether the company remains fully committed or whether there is trepidation on their part due to the government’s lack of progress and coordination.

“Is Royal Caribbean still on board 100%? Has government received any formal communication from them that would indicate hesitation or a possible pullout?” he asked.

MP Emmanuel stressed that his questions are rooted in accountability, not obstruction. He said the people of St. Maarten deserve full transparency when public funds, international partnerships, and a vital public infrastructure project are at stake.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/emmanuel-wants-clarity-on-marketplace-contractor-payments-designs-and-royal-caribbeans-continued-involvement