EMPLOYMENT: 3rd edition of the National Building and Public Works Week | FAXINFO

Pôle emploi, the Confederation of Crafts and Small Building Businesses (CAPEB), the French Building Federation (FFB) and the National Federation of Public Works (FNTP) are organizing, from October 9 to 13, the 3rd National Construction Week construction and public works professions in order to highlight the attractiveness of this essential sector, publicize training, professions and facilitate company recruitment.

A key sector of Saint-Martin's economic dynamics, construction offers real employment opportunities. Between construction and public works, the professions are very varied and the ecological transition opens up new skills needs. In agency or in the field, in person or remotely, more than 20 events will be organized in Guadeloupe and the Northern Islands for the 3rd edition this week. Job-datings, forums, immersions, webinars, meetings with professionals, discoveries of professions and training will be all opportunities to facilitate meetings between professionals in this sector, job seekers, people undergoing professional retraining, employees looking for mobility or young people thinking about their direction.

As part of this national week, the Pôle Emploi agency of Saint-Martin is organizing this Thursday, October 12, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. the “Bus Tour”: a tour of visits to companies in the sector for 20 job seekers, in order to to meet professionals and discover jobs in situ. A dedicated bus will transport participants between the different companies, with departure and return to the agency.

The program of company visits: Exoford in Sandy Ground, Les companions builders in Friars Bay, TMTT in Cul-de-Sac and finally, Sottra in Quartier d'Orléans.

