EMPLOYMENT / Civic Service: seven positions open for young people aged 16 to 25 | FAXINFO

Seven missions of Service civic Opportunities are currently being offered in Saint-Martin in the areas of solidarity, citizenship, and the environment. The Collectivity of Saint-Martin is seeking four volunteers for its various spaces. FranceServicestwo for the Community Life and Citizenship department and one for the Environment department.



These missions are aimed at young people aged 16 to 25, and Up to age 30 for people with disabilities, with no diploma requirement.Motivation will be a determining factor in the selection process. Volunteers will participate in actions of general interest while developing their skills in a supported environment.

Four positions digital mediator are offered in France Services, distributed among Orleans district (two volunteers) and Sandy Ground (two volunteers). Their mission will be to assist the public in completing online administrative procedures.

Two volunteers are also needed for theanimation of community life and citizenship au A point of support for community life (PAVA) from Sandy Ground, with possible interventions in Quartier d’Orléans. They will participate in welcoming, informing and supporting associations in order to strengthen the local associative fabric.

Finally, a position forenvironmental ambassador is open within the Delegation for Living Environment. The volunteer will take part in awareness-raising activities promoting respect for the environment, the preservation of biodiversity, community living and the beautification of neighborhoods.

The missions will take place from August 3, 2026 to March 31, 2027This would amount to a period of eight months, at a rate of 24 hours per week. Volunteers will receive a monthly allowance of 619,83 euros, which can reach 734,78 euros net for beneficiaries of the social criteria supplement.

Candidates must provide proof of identity, a cover letter, proof of social security coverage or a copy of their health insurance card, bank account details (RIB), a criminal record extract, and a copy of the family record book for minors. A CV is optional.



Applications must be submitted before the July 13 at midnight.



They must be sent to the address corresponding to the position in question:

micheline.facorat@com-saint-martin.fr for digital mediators

marianne.arrindell-joe@com-saint-martin.fr for missions related to community life and citizenship

igor.rembotte@com-saint-martin.fr (with copy to micheline.facorat@com-saint-martin.fr) for the position of environmental ambassador

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/emploi-service-civique-sept-postes-ouverts-pour-les-jeunes-de-16-a-25-ans/