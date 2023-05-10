EMPLOYMENT: The Collectivity strengthens its “LEND A HAND” scheme for 70 young job seekers | FAXINFO

The Collectivity of Saint-Martin has decided to renew and extend by two months its “LEND A HAND” scheme intended for young people looking for a job.

The paid immersion phases in companies will now take place in July-August and November-December 2023, with funding from the European Social Fund (85%) and the Collectivity of Saint-Martin.

Thanks to the partnership set up with local businesses since 2009, the “LEND A HAND” operation enables many young people to find work during the months of July and August. It is a question of making them discover the realities of the world of work by giving them the knowledge necessary to build their professional project.

In recent years, the operation has met with great success with businesses and young people. The operation is piloted by the Department of Employment, Apprenticeship and Vocational Training (DEAFP), responsible for identifying young people, canvassing companies and putting them in contact, in partnership with the local mission of Saint-Martin and the Pôle Emploi.

After the interruption of 2020 due to the health situation and in view of the persistence of the difficulties encountered by certain young people in accessing employment, the Collectivity decided to relaunch the system in July and August and to plan a new period in November and December 2023. Concretely, the operation takes place in two phases:

• A training phase of 4 half-days (20 hours)

• An immersion phase where each young person provides a professional service of thirty-five hours per week for a renewable month (without interruption)

Deadline for submitting applications May 31

The 70 trainees targeted by this scheme are job seekers aged between 16 and 30. They each receive a monthly salary of €1 net, ie €302 paid by the Community and €1 paid by the host structure (company or association).

Selections and registrations are made on file at the Department of Employment, Apprenticeship and Professional Training, located in the annex of the Collectivity, rue de la Liberté, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 15 p.m. hours from May 2 until May 31, 2023. The deadline for submitting applications is May 31, 2023.

The regulations for the “LEND A HAND” system, as well as the overall budget of €380, were validated by the executive board on April 000, 6. This amount includes training, communication, trainee compensation and management costs. of the Services and Payments Agency (ASP).

This operation is financed thanks to European solidarity to the tune of €323 (000% FSE), and the Collectivity of Saint-Martin to the tune of €85.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/emploi-la-collectivite-renforce-son-dispositif-lend-a-hand-en-faveur-de-70-jeunes-demandeurs-demploi/