Engineer unit of the Royal Netherlands Army exercises on Sint Maarten and Saba | FAXINFO

PHILIPSBURG: From 1 to 22 April, an Engineer unit of the Royal Netherlands Army, in close collaboration with specialists from the Royal Netherlands Navy, will practice on Sint Maarten and Saba. This is in the context of mapping the islands through technical explorations.

This exercise has been approved in consultation with the local authorities. The military objective is to train the scouts of the engineer unit. In addition, in accordance with and in line with the wishes of the local authorities, it will map the islands in such a way that, in the event of a natural disaster, a damage picture can be quickly and efficiently created and the necessary emergency aid can be deployed effectively. Explorations will be conducted both on land and underwater. There, the diving robots Blueye X3 and the BlueROV2 will also be used.

