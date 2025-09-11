Entrepreneur Billy Jean-Baptiste alleges abuse of power by TEATT worker and Police Officers | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The owner of local small business Quick Stop Tire Center BV (QSTC) on Wednesday alleged abuse of power against his business during a recent series of events involving a civil servant at the Ministry of TEATT (Casino Controller), Ms. Reinarda Cranston-Cathelina, her husband, a police officer and their son, also a police officer.

Billy Jean-Baptiste believes the actions by the aforementioned persons demonstrates clear misuse of influence and intimidation tactics against a local business. "And if they are doing this to me, what are they doing to others," he said.

What began as a routine tire repair on June 26, 2025 at approximately 10:30 a.m. escalated into an extended dispute after Ms. Cathelina claimed that her vehicle’s fuel tank was damaged during the service. Despite QSTC’s immediate cooperation, including arranging towing, sourcing parts, covering rental costs for three weeks which cost approximately USD 3000, and accommodating her preferred mechanic he realized that the issue is not the tank, but her Fuel pump instead. The matter has since evolved into repeated demands, threats, and public attempts to discredit the business.

“From the very beginning, we acted in good faith,” said Mr. Jean-Baptiste. Once we discovered that the issue was not the source of QSTC, instead of cooperation, we were met with intimidation and ultimatums.”

On August 16, 2025, the situation escalated when Ms. Cathelina’s husband, a police officer, allegedly refused to return the rental vehicle, openly stating in the presence of other police officers that he would not comply unless QSTC also purchased a new fuel pump. Despite eventually returning the rental later that evening, the incident raised serious concerns about abuse of authority and lack of accountability.

The matter intensified on September 4, 2025, when Ms. Cathelina, accompanied by her son, made further monetary demands to pay her mechanic. When these were refused, Jean-Baptiste reports that veiled threats were made by her son, who is also a police officer, saying "SXM is Small am I Sure I won't pay?" and Ms. Cathelina went so far as requesting to see the business license and flashing her badge after being refused she went on to publicly discourage customers at the business from supporting the business.

"Small businesses are the backbone of Sint Maarten’s economy and as a proud born St. Maartener with Haitian heritage I will not be bullied into silence, this is about standing up for fairness, justice, discrimination and integrity," said Mr. Jean-Baptiste.

On September 10, 2025, QSTC was subjected to an unannounced inspection by police officers and inspectors, an action the company views as a misuse of public office. Despite this attempt to intimidate, QSTC’s operations were found to be entirely in order.

“This is bigger than just one business dispute. “The question is: how can leaders and their family members, entrusted with authority, use that power to pressure, intimidate, and damage hardworking businesses in our community? Sint Maarten deserves better.”

Jean-Baptiste stated that QSTC remains committed to serving the community with honesty, transparency, and professionalism. The company is currently exploring all legal avenues to ensure its rights are protected and to hold accountable those who misuse positions of influence for personal gain.

The Peoples' Tribune notified the Police Department and Ministry of TEATT on Wednesday evening prior to publication.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/entrepreneur-billy-jean-baptiste-alleges-abuse-of-power-by-teatt-worker-and-police-officers