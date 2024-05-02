ENVIRONMENT: Low-cost animal sterilization campaign | FAXINFO

From May 6 to 10, the organization 4 Leaf Rover is organizing a mass sterilization campaign for cats and dogs throughout the island of Saint-Martin.

Sterilization is essential, essential, to control the far too numerous births, abandonments, suffering and overpopulation of which animals are the first victims. In March 2023, 4 Leaf Rover, an internationally renowned, US-based non-profit group made up of nine veterinarians including project initiator Edward J. Lee, US-trained veterinary technicians and assistants, carried out 287 free sterilization operations on cats and dogs in the area, literally exploding its objective of 60 operations per day. This year, the campaign will take place from May 6 to 10 at the temporary surgery center next to St. Marten Veterinary Clinic in Cay Hill, which is once again making its equipment available. 4 Leaf Rover will work with local animal rescue organizations like Animal Defenders, Animal Welfare Foundation, the I Love My Island Dog association (which offers frequent and free sterilization campaigns on the French side of the island), SXM PAWS, and other partners in order to offer the population sterilization surgeries at a lower cost, for only $25. Funds will be used to cover the costs of medications, anesthetics, supplies and travel expenses. Local veterinarians, Dr. Virginie DeCeuster (Animal Car Center) and Dr. Ruth Wright (The Island Vet) will help with the logistical operations of this new campaign which we hope will be as successful as the previous one. Owners can book a sterilization appointment for their pet, or several, via the online form (see info) or contact sxmfurever@gmail.com by email. A registration QR code can be found on the posters to directly access the platform which offers two time slots: 7 a.m. or 7:30 a.m. The animal must have fasted since midnight the day before, brought in a suitable transport cage which will be identified with its name and that of its owner, without forgetting the telephone number. Registered animals will also be able to receive an identification chip, obligatory on the French side, and very practical when you have an animal that tends to run away. Let's take advantage of this opportunity to sterilize as many animals as possible and reduce animal misery, many people know how much Saint-Martin needs it… As a reminder, and not the least, a couple of cats can be responsible for the birth of 20.736 kittens in the space of 4 years and 4.096 puppies for a pair of dogs. In a territory like ours which has 5.000 stray animals, these figures are dizzying… Without taking into account the benefits on the animal's health and life expectancy, sterilization is THE solution. _VX

Info: form to register your animal for sterilization for $25: https://t.ly/k4WxG

https://www.4leafrover.net

Looking for volunteers

If you are interested in volunteering as part of the great 2024 sterilization campaign, register via this link https://t.ly/KbcNr or contact sxmpaws@gmail.com

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/environnement-campagne-de-sterilisation-animale-a-faible-cout/