ENVIRONMENT: The EPIC foundation completes its field work to assess the island’s biodiversity | FAXINFO

The Environmental Protection in the Caribbean (EPIC) Foundation has completed field surveys and training sessions as part of the Coastal Resilience and Needs Assessments (CORENA) project, which aims to provide crucial information for the sustainable management of diverse habitats of the island.

Over 12 days, ecologists Mark Yokoyama, co-founder of the “Les Fruits de Mer” association, and Kevel Lindsay, from Antigua, carried out in-depth biodiversity assessments in key locations on the island. Their work covered a wide range of species, including plants, insects, mammals, birds and amphibians, and documented more than 300 species during their expeditions.

Mark Yokoyama was surprised by the diversity of species encountered, emphasizing the importance of preserving natural habitats as part of ongoing development. The assessments also included two hands-on training sessions for Nature Foundation staff, enabling them to acquire essential skills for future terrestrial assessments.

Sabrine Brismeur, CORENA project coordinator at the EPIC Foundation, praised the training sessions, predicting capacity building for staff for monitoring species and habitat health.

The results of these assessments will lead to the production of two maps delineating biodiversity hotspots and areas that are recommended to be protected from further development. The assessment notably highlighted the vulnerability of bats to human impacts, underlining the importance of safeguarding their habitats.

The final terrestrial assessment, which is expected to be completed during April, will then be made public._AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/environnement-la-fondation-epic-termine-son-travail-sur-le-terrain-pour-levaluation-de-la-biodiversite-de-lile/