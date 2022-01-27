Epidemiological indicators are improving in St. Martin | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: Epidemiological indicators for Sint Maarten are improving but remain high. The hospital pressure is still important, says the Regional Health Agency in its weekly health bulletin.

For the week of January 17 to 23, the ARS counted 566 new cases of Covid-19 in the territory, compared to 1,590 the previous week. The cumulative number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in St. Martin since the beginning of the health crisis is 9439.

It should be noted that since last Monday, 95 new cases of Covid-19 have already been recorded out of 1051 tests carried out.

A decrease in indicators

According to the SI-DEP ARS data, the incidence rate is down to 1583.4/100,000 inhabitants, compared to 4448.1/100,000 from January 10 to 16.

The weekly positivity rate is decreasing, with a rate of 12.1% from January 17 to 23, compared to 21.7% the previous week.

Finally, since Wednesday, 17 patients confirmed as having Covid has been treated at the Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital. The hospital impact remains high, and the white plan triggered previously is still in force. No medical evacuations have been carried out. However, a 61st death was reported last week.

The post Epidemiological indicators are improving in St. Martin appeared first on Faxinfo.

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/01/27/overseas-health-situation-update-via-video-conference-by-president-macron/

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/01/27/epidemiological-indicators-are-improving-in-st-martin/