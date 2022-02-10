Epidemiological indicators in St. Martin continue to decrease | FAXINFO

For the period from January 31 to February 6, 114 new active cases were recorded in the French part of the island against 197 the previous week.

It should be noted that since Monday (current week), 27 new cases have been recorded out of 754 tests performed.

The cumulative number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the territory since the beginning of the health crisis is 9,774.

A clear drop in indicators

The good news is also on the side of the epidemiological indicator.

The incidence rate is down to 318.9/100,000 inhabitants, compared to 551.1/100,000 last week.

The weekly positivity rate is also decreasing, with a rate of 4% compared to 6.2% from January 24 to 30.

Otherwise, as of February 9, three patients confirmed as having Covid-19 are hospitalized at the Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital.

No medical evacuations have taken place from January 31 to February 6.

Since the beginning of the health crisis, 63 St. Martin residents have died from Covid-19.

The post Epidemiological indicators in St. Martin continue to decrease appeared first on Faxinfo.

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/02/10/evening-weather-forecast-for-thu-feb-10-2022/

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/02/10/epidemiological-indicators-in-st-martin-continue-to-decrease/