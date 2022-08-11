Escorts urgently needed to accompany puppies to the mainland | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: The Collectif Animaux SXM is making an appeal to the public: seven puppies need escorts to take them to Paris Orly to start their new lives.

The message is addressed to anyone traveling on an Air Caraïbes flight to Paris Orly from August 15. Seven wonderful fur balls have already found their family for life in France but the association needs escorts to take them to the other side of the ocean. It’s as simple as that: if you are traveling soon on an Air Caraïbes flight to Orly, contact the collective (see info).

There is nothing to pay for the traveler, all expenses are taken care of by the association as well as the administrative procedures. One of the puppies will be brought to the airport before departure. The puppy will travel in the cabin with you (approved transport bag provided by the collective) and a referent person will be present at Orly to recover the little animal to entrust it to its new adoptive family.

In addition to saving a life, becoming an escort also allows you to make your trip memorable by having a puppy by your side, the experience is unique, especially if it can make other passengers want to do the same the next time they travel.

Facebook: Collectif Animaux SXM

