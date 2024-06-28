EURO2024: The Italians qualified at the last minute, the Croatians almost eliminated | FAXINFO

﻿﻿Miraculous. Led until the last moments of added time last night by Croatia, Italy snatched a draw at the very end of the match thanks to Mattia Zaccagni (1-1).

The Croats had however mastered their subject until the opening score of Luka Modric (55th), but they lowered their flag and are almost certain to take the door. Italy will face Switzerland in the round of XNUMX.



3rd victory for the Spaniards

In the other Group B match, Spain scored a third success in a row yesterday against Albania (0-1). A goal from Ferran Torres was enough for the happiness of La Roja, clear first in their group which advances calmly into the round of 8.



France already qualified

Albania having lost to Spain last night (0-1), the French team is guaranteed to finish, at least, among the four best thirds. The Blues are therefore already qualified for the round of XNUMX of the Euro.

Today's time for the 3rd meeting of the French team which will try to finish first in its group in the event of a victory this evening against Poland. At the same time, the Netherlands will face Austria who will do everything to qualify. A.F.

The results :

Group D (2nd day):

Poland: 1- Austria: 3

France: 0 – Netherlands: 0

Group E (2nd day):

Slovakia: 1 – Ukraine: 2

Belgium: 2 – Romania: 0

Group F (2nd day):

Georgia: 1 – Czech Republic: 1

Türkiye: 3 – Portugal: 0

Group A (3rd day):

Scotland: 0 – Hungary: 1

Switzerland: 1 – Germany: 1

Group B (3rd day):

Croatia: 1 – Italy: 1

Albania: 0 – Spain: 1

