EU’s new Entry-Exit System goes live on Sunday, Oct 12 | The Peoples Tribune

THE HAGUE–The European Union’s new Entry-Exit System (EES) is about to go live on 12OCT, and as with all new systems, there are bound to be delays and hiccups along the way. It’s estimated that processing times could take 1.5 to 3 times longer than current passports stamps, which could mean long lines for travelers.

Here’s what you need to know if they’re travelling in or out of Europe as of 12OCT:

Travelers coming into contact with the system for the first time will undergo biometric registration. At passport control, instead of having their passport stamped, they will:

• Have their passport scanned

• Photograph taken

• Fingerprint taken (visa-exempt travelers only, children under 12 are exempt)

• Have their information verified

• Have a digital record created

The system will then automatically calculate how many days travelers spend in the Schengen area. The Schengen area allows people to travel freely between member countries without going through border controls.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐄𝐄𝐒?

The EES is a digital system that will replace manual passport stamps at the external borders of 29 European countries, and applies to all non-EU nationals visiting for less than 90 days.

The long-delayed scheme marks a significant change, affecting all countries in the Schengen Zone. Ireland and Cyprus are excluded.

The EES will eventually fully replace the current system of passport checks and stamps, countries have until April 10 2026 to fully implement the system. In the meantime, travelers can expect a mixture of manual checks while some borders will use EES.

Estonia is reportedly going to be the first country to be fully ready for the EES at air, sea and road from day one on October 12. Until April 2026, the message for travelers entering and exiting the Schengen Area is to prepare for more checks, and potentially more queues.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/eus-new-entry-exit-system-goes-live-on-sunday-oct-12