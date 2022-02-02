Evening Weather Forecast for Feb. 2, 2022 | FAXINFO

DATE ISSUED: Wednes day, February 02, 2022 @ 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday evening (18:00 LST) February 03, 2022

WEATHER:

Tonight through Thursday evening: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:07 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:44 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Tonight through Thursday evening: East northeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 12 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

The atmosphere across the region is expected to remain sufficiently moist and unstable to support the development of a few showers during this forecast period. Additionally, winds will be mostly light due to a loose surface pressure gradient.

Seas are expected to remain slight to moderate during the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 7 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday evening: Partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated showers.

FORECASTER: Pierre

The next weather forecast will be issued Thursday at 06:00 LST (10:00 UTC).

For further information, visit our website: www.meteosxm.com.

The post Evening Weather Forecast for Feb. 2, 2022 appeared first on Faxinfo.

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/02/02/evening-weather-forecast-for-feb-2-2022/

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/02/02/evening-weather-forecast-for-feb-2-2022/