Evening Weather Forecast for Mon. Jan. 31, 2022 | FAXINFO

DATE ISSUED: Mon day, January 31, 2022 @ 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday evening (18:00 LST) February 01, 2022

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST MAARTEN

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

Tonight through Tuesday evening: Fair to partly cloudy with isolated showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 6:06 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:45 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Tonight through Tuesday evening: East-southeasterly with a light to gentle breeze of 04 to 10 mph, becoming lighter and variable at times.

SYNOPSIS:

A relatively dry and stable atmosphere will prevail during the forecast period, this will limit any significant shower activity.

Northwesterly swells are affecting our coasts; hence a high surf advisory is in effect. Expect slight to locally rough seas with waves peaking up to 8 feet, particularly along the northern shores. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to rough

WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday evening: Fair to partly cloudy with local showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

The next weather forecast will be issued Tuesday at 06:00 LST (10:00 UTC).

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/01/31/evening-weather-forecast-for-mon-jan-31-2022/

