Evening Weather Forecast for Thu. Jan. 20, 2022 | FAXINFO

DATE ISSUED: Thurs day, January 20, 2022 @ 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Friday evening (18:00 LST) January 21, 2022

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

WEATHER:

Tonight through Friday evening: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 6:00 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Tonight through Friday evening: East northeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 12 to 18 mph, and higher gusts possible.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure system will maintain generally moderate winds over the next few days. Pockets of moisture drifting within the wind flow may cause some brief showers from time to time.

Seas are expected to peak up to 8 feet through the next few days. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Saturday evening: Partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Pierre

The next weather forecast will be issued Friday at 06:00 LST (10:00 UTC).

For further information, visit our website: www.meteosxm.com.

