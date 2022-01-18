Evening Weather Update Jan. 18, 2022 | FAXINFO

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, January 18, 2022 @ 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC)
VALID UNTIL: Wednesday evening (18:00 LST) January 19, 2022
WEATHER:
Tonight through Wednesday evening: Fair to partly cloudy with passing showers possible.
Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F
Sunset Today: 5:58 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.
SURFACE WINDS:
Tonight through Wednesday evening: Easterly to east southeast with a gentle to moderate breeze of 06 to 14 mph.
SYNOPSIS:
The dominant Atlantic high-pressure ridge is supporting a stable atmosphere. However, patches of moisture within the wind flow could trigger brief showers.
Slight to moderate sea conditions are predicted for this forecast period.
STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet
SPECIAL FEATURE: None.
OUTLOOK through Thursday evening: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers.
FORECASTER: Gordon
The next weather forecast will be issued Wednesday at 06:00 LST (10:00 UTC).
For further information, visit our website: www.meteosxm.com.
The post Evening Weather Update Jan. 18, 2022 appeared first on Faxinfo.
Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/01/18/evening-weather-update-jan-18-2022/
Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/01/18/evening-weather-update-jan-18-2022/
View comments
Hide comments