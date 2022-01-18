Evening Weather Update Jan. 18, 2022 | FAXINFO

DATE ISSUED: Tues day, January 18, 2022 @ 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Wednesday evening (18:00 LST) January 19, 2022

WEATHER:

Tonight through Wednesday evening: Fair to partly cloudy with passing showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 25°C / 77°F

Sunset Today: 5:58 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Tonight through Wednesday evening: Easterly to east southeast with a gentle to moderate breeze of 06 to 14 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The dominant Atlantic high-pressure ridge is supporting a stable atmosphere. However, patches of moisture within the wind flow could trigger brief showers.

Slight to moderate sea conditions are predicted for this forecast period.

STATE OF THE SEA: Slight to moderate WAVES/SWELLS: 4 to 6 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Thursday evening: Fair to partly cloudy and breezy with brief showers.

FORECASTER: Gordon

The next weather forecast will be issued Wednesday at 06:00 LST (10:00 UTC).

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/01/18/evening-weather-update-jan-18-2022/

