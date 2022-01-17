Evening Weather Update, Mon. Jan. 17, 2022 | FAXINFO

DATE ISSUED: Mon day, January 1 7 , 2022 @ 18:00 LST (22:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Tuesday evening (18:00 LST) January 1 8 , 2022

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL 6 AM TUESDAY, JANUARY 18, 2022…

WEATHER:

Tonight through Tuesday evening: Fair to partly cloudy with brief local showers possible.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F

Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:58 P.M.

Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:46 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Tonight through Tuesday evening: Easterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 16 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature. However, a surge of moisture within the wind flow could produce a few isolated showers during the overnight to morning hours.

Along the northern and eastern shores, seas are expected to peak up to 8 feet through this evening. Elsewhere, moderate conditions will prevail. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to continue exercising caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough

WAVES/SWELLS: 5 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Wednesday evening: Partly cloudy and slightly breezy with brief showers possible.

FORECASTER: Connor

The next weather forecast will be issued Tuesday at 06:00 LST (10:00 UTC).

For further information, visit our website: www.meteosxm.com

The post Evening Weather Update, Mon. Jan. 17, 2022 appeared first on Faxinfo.

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/01/17/gasoline-and-diesel-price-up-as-of-tomorrow/

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/01/17/evening-weather-update-mon-jan-17-2022/