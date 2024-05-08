EVENT: Cancellation of Grand-Case Tuesdays | FAXINFO

Due to the weather forecast and the yellow alert issued by the prefecture, the last edition of the Mardis de Grand-Case 2024 on Tuesday, May 7 is canceled.

While we were printing pages 1 & 4 of your Faxinfo for Tuesday May 7, 2024, the cancellation of the grand finale of the Mardis de Grand-Case was communicated to us yesterday early in the evening. The announcement was therefore added at the last minute on page 3 of your Faxinfo this Tuesday. After two successive postponements, the organizing team has chosen not to postpone the 2024 grand finale a third time and to cancel it definitively:

Good evening everyone,

It is with regret that we inform you that our event planned for tomorrow (this Tuesday, May 7, 2024 editor's note) is canceled. Unfortunately, we have gone into yellow alert and the weather forecast indicates a high probability of rain in the afternoon, confirmed by several professional sources.

We would have liked to end this season in style with you, but we must comply with unforeseen weather conditions and the prefecture's instructions!

We would like to warmly thank you for your active participation and support for the Mardis de Grand-Case. We hope that the season, although disjointed, has been beneficial to you!

We look forward to seeing you next year with an edition of Mardis de Grand-Case which will begin on January 21, 2025.

The Organization of Grand-case Tuesdays

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/culture-derniere-edition-des-mardis-de-grand-case-ce-soir-2/