EVENT: FIDUCIAL EXPERTISE from Hope Estate presents its wishes to business leaders | FAXINFO

Aurélie Gareau Demaray, Chartered Accountant at Fiducial Expertise d'Hope Estate invites economic players to the evening of presentation of wishes on Thursday January 25, 2024 at the Restaurant Aux Mets Tissés from 18:30 p.m.

In a spirit of conviviality and sharing, Fiducial announces its evening of presentation of wishes, an exceptional event which celebrates the year to come. The evening will be the ideal opportunity for guests to build professional relationships in an environment conducive to collaboration and mutual growth. A time to forge new professional connections in order to build a promising year!

To ensure the interactive quality of the discussions, the number of places is limited, Fiducial Expertise strongly encourages participants to confirm via the link below.

Registration link: https://forms.gle/WT4CFmCZGaoLcDDN6

Info and confirmation: 06 90 522 074 – aurelie.gareau.demaray@fiducial.net

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/evenement-fiducial-expertise-dhope-estate-presente-ses-voeux-aux-chefs-dentreprise/