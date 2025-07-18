EVENT: Grand-Case celebrates this Monday, July 21 | FAXINFO

Next Monday, Grand-Case will host a festive day in tribute to Victor Schoelcher, an emblematic figure in the abolition of slavery. As every year, this commemoration will combine memory, culture, and community events.

The festivities will begin at 9 a.m. with an ecumenical ceremony at the Catholic church, followed by the traditional parade on the boulevard at 10:15 a.m. At 10:30 a.m., official speeches will pay tribute to the man who brought freedom to triumph. A friendly drink will conclude this ceremonial part before the party continues into the night.

Starting at noon, Caribbean sounds will resonate with DJ Patrice, Ras Daddy, and the Jolly Boys around the lolos restaurants. At 12 p.m., the entertainment will continue with MC Dutty Sham and DJ JP. Traditional games will keep the kids entertained from 14 p.m., before the music returns at 16 p.m. with DJ JP, Diamond Girls, and Bottle Neck Blowing Stars. Around 18 p.m., Exclusive Family and Madd Crew Dancers will raise the temperature, then DJ JP and Ras Daddy will take over at 19:30 p.m. The highlight of the night will undoubtedly be the fireworks, scheduled for 21 p.m. sharp, followed by concerts by Respeck Band, then Extensive Band and Angie at 22 p.m., to prolong the atmosphere until late. A day dedicated to memories and conviviality, to be enjoyed with family or friends. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/evenement-grand-case-en-fete-ce-lundi-21-juillet/