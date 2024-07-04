EVENT: Mickael Guirand “VAYB”, from the famous group Carimi, in concert in Philipsburg | FAXINFO

Fans of zouk and Caribbean music will be delighted on Saturday July 13 as Mickael Guirand, better known as VAYB and former singer of the legendary Carimi, will perform live at the Aleeze Convention Center and Event Hall in Philipsburg.

VAYB, renowned for his timeless hits like “Lanmou Fasil,” will be accompanied by his full band, delivering a performance fans won't want to miss. The long-awaited event organized by Xtratight Entertainment will begin with a special opening show by Shawn J, paving the way for an unforgettable evening, full of energy and rhythm. This all-music show is perfect for those who love zouk and want to dance the night away. The dancefloor will be ready so that all participants can present their best choreographies. As this is an adult event, the organizing team encourages everyone to bring appropriate dancing shoes and get ready for an evening of pure musical delight. VIP tickets are still available, offering an exclusive experience for those who want to enjoy the concert in style. For VIP reservations, please contact +1-721 526 9872. Pre-sales to attend the VAYB concert on July 13 are priced at $40 and $50 at the door, for those who decide last minute. Pre-sales are available for purchase at several outlets including Adolphus Office, Aleeze Box Office, SOS Radio, Villa Royale, Lebon Gout and Promo Car. Doors open at 21 p.m.… Don't miss this unique chance to witness all of VAYB's stage talent, this concert at the Aleeze Convention Center and Event Hall in Philipsburg promises to be as incredible as it is memorable.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/evenement-mickael-guirand-vayb-issu-du-celebre-groupe-carimi-en-concert-a-philipsburg/