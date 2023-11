As part of the “Unity Flag Day” celebration, more than 500 children from different nursery and primary schools in the area marched yesterday morning in downtown Marigot.

A colorful parade which delighted the numerous spectators present throughout the procession route (more details and photos in our Friday edition)._AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/evenement-plus-de-500-enfants-reunis-dans-les-rues-de-marigot-pour-celebrer-le-unity-flag-day/